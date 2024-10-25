Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.95 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

