Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 138.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $24.99 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

