KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE KKR traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $139.88. 2,802,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,026. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

