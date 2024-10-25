KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.