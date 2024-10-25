Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of REET opened at $26.10 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

