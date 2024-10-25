Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.290-0.330 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.5 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 128.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 156.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

