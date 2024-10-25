KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as low as $6.05. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 89,564 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $217.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $74.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

