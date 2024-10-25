Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 6,556.8% in October

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 6,556.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €33.08 ($35.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a 52 week high of €34.94 ($37.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.00. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.4245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

