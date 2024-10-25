Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the September 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 138,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,069. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

