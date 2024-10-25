Konnect Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.11 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $114,829.83 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00236986 BTC.
Konnect Token Profile
Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Konnect Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.