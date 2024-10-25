Kujira (KUJI) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Kujira has a total market cap of $46.43 million and approximately $262,371.25 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.42084396 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $253,312.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

