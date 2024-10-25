L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $244.17, but opened at $257.80. L3Harris Technologies shares last traded at $256.33, with a volume of 194,038 shares trading hands.

The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.24 and a 200 day moving average of $226.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.