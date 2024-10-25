Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 45,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $231.42. The company had a trading volume of 555,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,708. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.