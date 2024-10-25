Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 255,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,350. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

