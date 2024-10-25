Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 260,795 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.03. 1,402,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,271. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $234.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

