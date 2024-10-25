Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,802 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after acquiring an additional 112,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 776,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,623. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

