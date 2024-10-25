Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.40%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
