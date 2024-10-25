Lam Research’s (LRCX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,133. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

