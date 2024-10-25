Largo (NYSE:LGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.40 price objective on the stock.
Largo Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. Largo has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.63.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Largo
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Maximize Portfolio Income with These 3 Dividend ETFs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Talen Energy: A Nuclear Power Stock That Can Keep Winning
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.