Largo (NYSE:LGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. Largo has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.63.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Largo stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Inc. ( NYSE:LGO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Largo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

