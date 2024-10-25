Laurence W. Lytton Sells 4,600 Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $12,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,102.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Creative Realities Stock Performance
CREX opened at $4.42 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 3.26.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Creative Realities
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
