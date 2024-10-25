LayerZero 24-Hour Volume Hits $65.06 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00004877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. LayerZero has a market cap of $351.88 million and approximately $65.06 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.00236792 BTC.

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.6113872 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $41,403,721.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars.

