Leerink Partners Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $87.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $994.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.55 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

