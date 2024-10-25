Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EZU stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

