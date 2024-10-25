Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $987,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $754.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $703.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.75. The stock has a market cap of $322.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.