Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 267 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $192.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average is $174.23. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.