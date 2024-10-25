Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $176,137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 115.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of UDR by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,151,000 after buying an additional 887,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.51 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s payout ratio is 414.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.