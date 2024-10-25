Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $176,137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 115.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of UDR by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,151,000 after buying an additional 887,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.51 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s payout ratio is 414.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

About UDR



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

