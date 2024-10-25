Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $624.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $575.00 to $624.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.92.

LII stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $619.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,004. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $348.79 and a 52-week high of $627.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,103. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $15,416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

