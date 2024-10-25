Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $29.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 661,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,867. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 345.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

