LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 7.5 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

