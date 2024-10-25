Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $332.32 and last traded at $328.45, with a volume of 84443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.54.

The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.80.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,390,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,621,000 after buying an additional 203,543 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 118.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after buying an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,502.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.82.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

