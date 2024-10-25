Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $241.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 261,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,901. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,929. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.