Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 865.4% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lobo EV Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Lobo EV Technologies stock traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 2.71. 21,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lobo EV Technologies has a 52-week low of 1.35 and a 52-week high of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.62.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.