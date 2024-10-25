Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 865.4% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lobo EV Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Lobo EV Technologies stock traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 2.71. 21,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lobo EV Technologies has a 52-week low of 1.35 and a 52-week high of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.62.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

