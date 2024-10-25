Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.650-26.650 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $564.95 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.50.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.