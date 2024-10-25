Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.650-26.650 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $564.95 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

