Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,693 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,062,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,458.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 77,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

