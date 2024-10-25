LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

