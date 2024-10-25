MA Private Wealth Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,626 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 764,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 233,275 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 107,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 501,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,194,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,511,000 after purchasing an additional 273,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,375 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

