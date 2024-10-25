MA Private Wealth Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,256 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,465. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

