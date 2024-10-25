MA Private Wealth Sells 2,065 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

MGC stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.15. 3,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $210.83.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

