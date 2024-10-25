Macy’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Macy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of M traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 513.33 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

