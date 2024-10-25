MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.06.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.26. 149,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,722. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$24.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

