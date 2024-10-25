Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $140.67 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 23.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $140,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,888 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $84.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

