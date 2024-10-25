Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

PG stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

