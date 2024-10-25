Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 759.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 7.2% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $207.46 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.