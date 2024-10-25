Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

