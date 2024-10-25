Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 56.72%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock remained flat at $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

