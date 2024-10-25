Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 22,795,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 53,613,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,536 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.