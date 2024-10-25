Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 36.2 %

MRNS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,681,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,509. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.