Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $584,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,117,000 after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7,276.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 889,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

