Massachusetts Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $78.65. 365,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,498. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

