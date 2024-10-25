Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mattel stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. Mattel’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Mattel by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 143.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

